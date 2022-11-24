Fire safety essential for industrialisation: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Thursday emphasised on mordernising firefighting systems, especially at a time when industries are growing proportionally to the country's development.

"It is important to develop the existing fire safety management in factories for more security in industrialisation," the minister said at the 8th Edition of the 'International Fair, Safety and Security Expo (IFSSE 2022) organised by the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (Essab) in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin and Fire Service Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin were present at the event, presided over by Essab President Zahir Uddin.

Lauding the new fire service depots built in 32 upazilas as a big achievement, MA Mannan said, "Our list of achievements is long but we must continue adding to it. The government is always ready to extend its support for any initiative taken to expedite industrial growth in the country."

The minister also appreciated the expo initiative which he expects will bring positive change with regards to safety concerns.

Speakers at the event urged the government to take necessary measures to modernise fire safety management in the country to save people's lives and assets.

Meanwhile, businesses requested the government to provide designated land to manufacture fire safety equipment considering the sector has huge investment potential.

The FBCCI president said, "We are on the verge of LDC graduation. We must ensure availability of safe electronics products in the market. Public-private partnership and community-based engagement are needed to reduce fire incidents in the country."

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD), urged business owners to use fire extinguishers.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Farooq Hasan also urged to raise safety awareness during the time of industrialization.

"We can proudly say that 48 out of the top 100 green factories are in Bangladesh. We can move further if safety can be ensured," he said requesting the government to allot the land Essab asked to develop the industry.

More than 160 globally renowned and leading brands from more than 30 different countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Finland, Middle East, India, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong participated in the expo. The trade exhibition showcases fire safety-related engraving technologies from around the world in 25 pavilions and 50 booths.