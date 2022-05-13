Fire guts container at Ctg port

A container in gate no. 4 of ​​Chattogram Port caught fire on Friday morning.

"The fire was brought under control after a two-hour effort by eight fire fighting units of Agrabad Fire Service," Assistant Director of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence Farooq Hossain Sikder told The Business Standard.

Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Faruk said, "A fire broke out in a container carrying electronics goods and spread inside the container."

The extent of the damage is yet to be known. A probe committee is being formed for further investigation, he added.