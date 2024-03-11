Fire biggest threat for business hubs during Ramadan: CMP chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 08:36 pm

The CMP chief called on authorities to prioritise fire prevention measures in Ramadan.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chattagram Metropolitan Police (CMP) is considering fire accidents as the biggest threat for business hubs in the port city during the holy month of Ramadan, CMP Commissioner Krishna Pad Roy said today (11 March).

Highlighting the risk posed by congested and densely populated areas in the city, Commissioner Roy pointed out that many business centres and residential zones in the city have narrow roads, making them vulnerable to fire accidents, especially during Ramadan when the markets become more active.

Roy made the remarks during a view exchange meeting at Dampara Police Line in the city. Representatives from Chattogram City Corporation, WASA, gas suppliers, electricity distributors, shop-transport owners, and other business Organisations were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMP chief called on authorities to prioritise fire prevention measures in Ramadan.

The commissioner also called for cooperation from all to ensure smooth operations for the fire service department during emergencies.

He emphasised the need for unhindered access for fire service vehicles and urged citizens to assist by clearing the way during emergencies, thus preventing delays caused by traffic congestion.

The CMP commissioner also said there will be police patrols in all major markets during Ramadan.

He called on business leaders to install CCTV cameras in every market to strengthen the markets' security measures to control the law and order situation.

He also cautioned that no floating stalls should be placed in front of big shops during Ramadan as this causes traffic congestion.

CMP commissioner / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

