Fee hiked for grave preservation not for burial: Atiqul Islam

Mayor Atiqul Islam on Friday said the Dhaka North City Corporation has increased the fee for preserving graves not for burial.

"The fee for preserving graves has been increased mainly to discourage the practice. But the burial fee has remained the same," the mayor said while inaugurating Dhaka North's Uttara Sector-4 cemetery in the capital on Friday (10 February).

"We constantly receive a large number of applications for preservation of graves. If all graves get preserved, the burial space will be reduced," Atiqul explained.

"We hope that with the increase in the fee, applications for preservation of graves will decrease a lot and common people will get the opportunity to bury."

Pointing out that the people are getting burial opportunity in the cemeteries of Dhaka North at a reasonable fee, the mayor said, "The registration fee for burial of each dead body in the cemeteries under DNCC is only Tk500 and in case of poor and helpless deceased, this fee is only Tk100. Also, if one is unable to pay Tk100, free burial is also available."

On the occasion, Atiqul also announced that a digital database will be created for the graves under DNCC.

Dhaka North City Corporation Graveyard Policy-2022 came into effect on 18 January, 2023. The policy refixed fees including grave preservation charges for 15 years and 25 years in the North City graveyards.

DNCC raised the leasing fee of a grave in Dhaka North area to a maximum of Tk1.5 crore from Tk45 lakh for a period of 25 years, and Tk1 crore from Tk24 lakh for 15 years.

At present, there are six cemeteries under the Dhaka North City Corporation. These are Banani Cemetery, Uttara sectors 4, 12 and 14 cemeteries, Mirpur Martyrs' Intellectual Cemetery and the cemetery adjacent to Rayerbazaar mass killing field.

The development works for Uttara Sector-4 cemetery at a cost of Tk4.67 crore began on 9 December, 2021 and ended on 30 December, 2022.

Built in an area of 1.228 acres, the cemetery can accommodate a total of 5,008 graves.