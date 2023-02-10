Fee hiked for grave preservation not for burial: Atiqul Islam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

Fee hiked for grave preservation not for burial: Atiqul Islam

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 05:30 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Mayor Atiqul Islam on Friday said the Dhaka North City Corporation has increased the fee for preserving graves not for burial. 

"The fee for preserving graves has been increased mainly to discourage the practice. But the burial fee has remained the same," the mayor said while inaugurating Dhaka North's Uttara Sector-4 cemetery in the capital on Friday (10 February).

"We constantly receive a large number of applications for preservation of graves. If all graves get preserved, the burial space will be reduced," Atiqul explained.

"We hope that with the increase in the fee, applications for preservation of graves will decrease a lot and common people will get the opportunity to bury."

Pointing out that the people are getting burial opportunity in the cemeteries of Dhaka North at a reasonable fee, the mayor said, "The registration fee for burial of each dead body in the cemeteries under DNCC is only Tk500 and in case of poor and helpless deceased, this fee is only Tk100. Also, if one is unable to pay Tk100, free burial is also available."

On the occasion, Atiqul also announced that a digital database will be created for the graves under DNCC.

Dhaka North City Corporation Graveyard Policy-2022 came into effect on 18 January, 2023. The policy refixed fees including grave preservation charges for 15 years and 25 years in the North City graveyards.

DNCC raised the leasing fee of a grave in Dhaka North area to a maximum of Tk1.5 crore from Tk45 lakh for a period of 25 years, and Tk1 crore from Tk24 lakh for 15 years.

At present, there are six cemeteries under the Dhaka North City Corporation. These are Banani Cemetery, Uttara sectors 4, 12 and 14 cemeteries, Mirpur Martyrs' Intellectual Cemetery and the cemetery adjacent to Rayerbazaar mass killing field.

The development works for Uttara Sector-4 cemetery at a cost of Tk4.67 crore began on 9 December, 2021 and ended on 30 December, 2022. 

Built in an area of 1.228 acres, the cemetery can accommodate a total of 5,008 graves.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / graves / burial / fee / graveyard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

4h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

8h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

9h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday