Faruque Ahmed elected as chairperson of RDRS board of trustees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 11:55 am

Faruque Ahmed elected as chairperson of RDRS board of trustees

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 11:55 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

RDRS Bangladesh has elected Faruque Ahmed as the new chairperson of its board of trustees.

Ahmed's election took place during the 66th board meeting and his three-year tenure is set to commence on 27 April, reads a press release published by RDRS, a pioneering organisation in development and humanitarian efforts for over 52 years.

Faruque Ahmed with a master's degree in Economics from Dhaka University and another master's in Health Sciences from Johns Hopkins University, USA, brings extensive experience in the development sector.

Previously, he was the executive director of BRAC International and worked at the World Bank office in Dhaka. Ahmed was a board member of the vaccine alliance, GAVI, in Geneva and worked in various committees of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

Currently, Ahmed is a board member of the Social Marketing Company (SMC) Enterprise and an active member of the Bangladesh Health Watch working group.

Ahmed has been a member of the RDRS Board of Trustees since 16 March 2020, and his continued commitment to the organization's mission underscores his passion for development. RDRS believes that with Faruque Ahmed's leadership, the organisation will be able to continue and strengthen its commitment to serving disadvantaged people across the country.

 

