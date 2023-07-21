Family of Bangladeshi student killed in US robbery demands justice

"We request the Biden administration, the US embassy, and the Bangladesh government to ensure justice," said Riaz, brother of the deceased, on Friday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The family of Yazuddin Ramim, a Bangladeshi student who was shot dead by a robber in the United States, has sought justice from the US administration.

"My younger brother Yazuddin Ramim was shot dead by robbers at 3:30am on 18 July," Riaz, the brother of the deceased, said at a human chain programme organised protesting the killing in Chattogram on Friday (21 July).

"We are sceptical about getting justice over the incident. We request the Biden administration, the US embassy, and the Bangladesh government to ensure justice," he added.

The human chain programme was organised by a local organisation named 'Amra Chittagongbasi' in front of the Chattogram Press Club. Journalists, children of freedom fighters, members of students and youth organisations, and cultural activists participated in the event.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Chowdhury Farid, senior vice-president of Chattogram Press Club,  said, "People's lives are not safe in the United States. But the United States talks about human rights in Bangladesh.

"More than 21,000 people have been killed by police and terrorists in the United States since 2013, according to a report. More than 1,000 died in police firing every year on average. An average of three people are killed by police every day there.

"The United States should focus on establishing human rights in its own country before raising questions about human rights in other countries."

Yasir Arafat, one of the organisers of the human chain, said, "I want justice for the murder of Yazuddin Ramim, who was killed in the United States. This despicable murder has proved that there is no human rights in the United States."

