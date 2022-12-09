Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail, land in jail in Nayapaltan clash case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 06:41 pm

A Dhaka court has sent BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas to jail in a case filed over the party's clash with police at Nayapaltan on Wednesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim's court denied bail of the BNP leaders after they were produced before the court Friday afternoon, Advocate Masud Hossain Talukder confirmed The Business Standard. 

Investigation officer Police Inspector Tariqul Islam appealed to keep the two leaders in jail until the investigation of the explosives case is over. On the other hand, lawyers of the BNP leaders filed bail petitions.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail and ordered the police to send them to jail.

Earlier last night, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (BD) picked up the two senior BNP leaders from their respective residences to interrogate them about the recent clash at Nayapaltan. Later, they were shown arrested in a case filed over the party's clash with police at Nayapaltan on Wednesday. 

Police filed five cases against over 2,500 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists, mentioning 885 names, in connection with the clash between BNP activists and police in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Wednesday (7 December).

The party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said that police in plainclothes picked up Mirza Fakhrul at around 3am from his Uttara residence and Mirza Abbas was picked up at around 3:15am from his Shahjahanpur residence.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations.

BNP Chairperson's Special Assistant Shimul Biswash, Dhaka South Convener Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, former organisational secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Co-Organisational Secretary Selimuzzaman, are among others sued in the case.

Police filed four cases at Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2,400 unnamed people in connection with Wednesday's clash with BNP that left one person dead and many injured.

So far 500 people have been arrested in this regard, said police.

