BNP leaders Fakhrul and Abbas reportedly detained

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch allegedly picked up BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas last night.

The party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan claimed that police in plainclothes picked up Mirza Fakhrul at around 3am from his Uttara residence and Mirza Abbas was picked up at around 3:15am from his Shahjahanpur residence.

The arrests were made hours after BNP agreed to hold the 10 December rally in a another venue instead of Nayapaltan. After visiting the two proposed venues - Mirpur Bangla College and Kamalapur Stadium, Mirza Abbas on Thursday night told journalists, "We had visited both places, those aren't safe areas for BNP activists".

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of Detective Branch couldn't be reached after repeated phone calls and messages for confirmation about the arrests of the senior BNP leaders.

Some 445 BNP men including senior party leaders were sent to jail on Thursday in at least five cases filed by cops over deadly clashes at Nayapaltan the previous day.

Besides, 23 BNP leaders and activists were placed on remand in those cases with thousands of unnamed people accused of vandalism, attack on police and several other charges.