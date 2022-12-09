Police approve BNP rally in Golapbag on 26 conditions

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has approved BNP's final divisional rally at Golapbag field in capital Saturday on 26 conditions.

In a notice issued Friday (9 December), DMP said the BNP are allowed to conduct the rally between 12pm-4:30pm at Gopibag field Saturday while following the specific conditions.

The DMP mentioned that police permission, however, does not mean venue-use approval. BNP will have to avail permission separately for the ground from appropriate authorities.

Of the 26 conditions by police, others include limiting activities within the venue, deploying adequate volunteers during the rally, installing closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the venue, installing metal detectors for checking the delegates and following Covid safety guidelines while holding the rally.

The BNP men were also instructed not to set up loudspeakers and projectors outside of the venue, not to gather on roads adjacent to the venue, not to broadcast any speech or display any content or caricature that may hurt religious sentiment and not to carry blunt objects like sticks and rods.

The DMP, in its list of conditions, also prohibited the BNP from delivering instigating speech or distributing such leaflets and marching towards the venue with processions.

The party leaders and activists must assemble at the venue two hours before the rally starts, said the DMP letter.

The BNP, earlier in the day, announced the venue for their final divisional rally in Dhaka slated for Saturday at Golapbag field which is located near Sayedabad bus terminal.

Earlier last night, Detective Branch (BD) under DMP picked up the two senior BNP leaders from their respective residences to interrogate them about the recent clash at Nayapaltan. Later, they were shown arrested in a case filed over the party's clash with police at Nayapaltan on Wednesday.

Police filed five cases against over 2,500 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists, mentioning 885 names, in connection with the clash between BNP activists and police in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Wednesday (7 December).

The party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said that police in plainclothes picked up Mirza Fakhrul at around 3am from his Uttara residence and Mirza Abbas was picked up at around 3:15am from his Shahjahanpur residence.

Police arrested 470 BNP activists and leaders in connection with the clash and they were sued in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations.

