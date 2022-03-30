F-commerce platform ‘WE’ arranges two-day exhibition in Dhaka

Facebook-based platform Women and E-commerce Trust, widely known as WE, which started its journey with just 10 women in 2017 and now has 12 lakh members, launched a two-day exhibition at the Marriott Convention Centre in the capital's Dhanmondi on Wednesday.

A total of 140 entrepreneurs, mostly women, across the country participated in the event titled "WE colourful Fest-2022" with a wide range of products – muslin sarees, jamdani clothes, armaments, spices, cakes, jute and leather goods, home decors and others.

Most of the items, being showcased in 88 stalls, are handmade and traditional.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and State Minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, among others, addressed the inauguration ceremony.

"The Covid-19 pandemic hit the country's economy badly, but, ironically, it helped boost our e-commerce sector massively," Tipu Munshi said, adding that the platform played a great role to promote women entrepreneurs in the country.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said WE promoted local and heritage Bangladeshi products. "I do believe that without such digital commerce platforms, we could not have so many women entrepreneurs."

Patronised by Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Bengal Diamond, and Food panda, the fair will continue until 8.30 pm on Thursday.

How WE help women entrepreneurs grow

Even before the coronavirus outbreak in the country, WE members were just 30,000 in number.

The platform became widely popular during the lockdowns and restrictions, as thousands of women, either losing jobs or having free time, tried to launch online-based businesses as hobbies or for additional earnings.

Plus, customers' preference to buy online, staying at home then, helped boost the e-commerce businesses, including WE. Moreover, Women and E-commerce Trust gained more popularity for some of its unique strategies and attractive products.

Currently, goods worth TK15 lakh are being sold every day on average on the "WE" Facebook group. Its daily sales hit an all-time high of Tk1.5 crore on the day before the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

Apart from the virtual services, the platform has been organising different exhibitions to promote small-scale entrepreneurs and help them grow big by finding local and foreign buyers.

"It is the fifth edition of the festival. Our women entrepreneurs are now much smarter as they can nicely deal with local and foreign buyers," Naima Akter Nisha, founder president of WE, told The Business Standard.

Besides, they were providing business training to the new beginners, she said.

"Many foreign buyers come to us and show interest in our products. We are always trying to connect the buyers with root-level entrepreneurs," added Nisha.

What festival participants say

Talking to The Business Standard, the festival participants expressed their happiness and said the event presented a way to share their experiences with others participating from different parts of the country.

"Every month I sell ornaments worth TK 40,000-50,000 online. I have taken part in the fair for further promotion of my page," said Sakina Akhter, who came from Satkhira.

She participated with products worth Tk2 lakh and hoped that she would be able to sell all of those in just two days.

Another entrepreneur Hasina Afroz Sweety came from Gazipur with her designed three pieces, sarees and others. "I started this business in 2020. At present, I have monthly sales of Tk1.2 lakh. I came to this fair to learn more."