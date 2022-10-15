WE Summit-2022 ended: 20 women awarded

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

WE Summit-2022 ended: 20 women awarded

State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak handed over the awards to the winners at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
WE Summit-2022 ended: 20 women awarded

The two-day Women and e-Commerce Forum (WE) Summit-2022 has ended with awarding of prizes to the winners.

State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak handed over the awards to the winners at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Saturday.

This year the award was given to winners in two categories. 

Mehzabin Chowdhury, Prof Saeba Akhtar, Rubaba Dowla, Rubana Haque, Sabina Khatun, Sejyuti Saha, Shami Kaiser, Sonia Bashir Kabir, Anzana Khan Majlis and Ajmeri Haque Bandhan received award for playing important roles at various levels of society.

Besides, Ifat Solaiman Lubna, Mahbooba Akhtar Jahan, Mukta Akhtar, Jyotsna Akhtar Renu, Suraiya Morshed, Sohaib Rumi, Sultana Parveen, Tahiya Sultana Reshmi, Tashfia Trinoy, Razia Sultana were awarded for their contribution in the field of entrepreneurship.

Razia Sultana from Nilpamari district, owner of Nandonik Craft, won the "Exporter of the year" award. She said WE helped her to be a successful entrepreneur.

"After completing my Masters in Philosophy in 2009, I wanted to do something different. WE helped me fulfil the dream and I am financially solvent. At present, I am working with jute products and 12 girls work in my factory. I export my products to Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan, Canada, Qatar, and Spain," said Razia.

Another entrepreneur Tasfia Trinoy, owner of Trinoy Creation, was acknowledged as a "Rising Star of the year". 

Tasfia said, "I am working with natural beauty cosmetics. My signature product is Rose Powder. I also deliver natural ingredients, including neem leaves, sajne leaves, raw turmeric, fenugreek, amla, etc, to all over Bangladesh." 

"I started this venture with only Tk100. My sales in this year on WE are about Tk lakh," she added.

WE has been working to create women entrepreneurs since 2017. Around four lakh women entrepreneurs across the country have become entrepreneurs through WE.

Project WE-Fi of the World Bank was the main partner of the programme. WE-Fi is a World Bank technical assistance project that works to create market opportunities for women SME entrepreneurs.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Minister for Freedom Fighters Affairs AKM Mozzammel Haque joined the entrepreneurs in the afternoon session of the first day of the event and lauded the role of WE in women empowerment.

Top News

WE / entrepreneur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

9h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

12h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

7h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

49m | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

49m | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

3h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back