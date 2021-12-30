New library inaugurated at We Forum for women entrepreneurs

A new book library has been recently inaugurated at the office of Women and E-Commerce Forum (We).

The library, named "Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Library" has been established with the help of Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The library offers a variety of books on what an entrepreneur needs to look for in order to become a successful entrepreneur, what kind of leadership qualities an entrepreneur needs to have, and strategies for dealing with future challenges after entering the business.

Indian High Commissioner Shri Bikram Kumar Doraiswamy, who was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function, said in his keynote address, "I am very happy to be able to do this. If the 'We' platform continues to work for the advancement of women in Bangladesh, the women of Bangladesh will go a long way. And as we move forward, we are always on the side of We."

President of the forum Nasima Akter Nisha said that the Women and e-Commerce Forum (We) has set an example for contributing to the e-commerce industry of domestic products. Millions of backward women have come up holding her hand.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswamy and We Global Advisor Soumya Basu expressed their optimism for the establishment of this library.

Also present on the occasion were Dipti Alanghat, public diplomacy officer of High Commission of India, Kabir Shakib, Ariful Hasan Apu, Sheikh Lima, director of We Forum, Imana Jyoti and Farzana Tanny.