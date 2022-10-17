Mastercard, EBL unveil co-branded card for WE members

Mastercard in collaboration with Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) unveiled exclusive co-branded credit and prepaid cards for the members of Women & e-commerce (WE), an extensive network of female entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

The cards were launched at Women e-Commerce Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 recently, attended by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The cards will offer benefits and features including zero issuance fee for the 1st year, zero renewal fee upon 18 transactions, and 2 free supplementary cards, among others, reads a press release.

The cards can be used for both domestic and international transactions.

Also present were Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA); Shomi Kaiser, President, E-Cab, Nasima Akter Nisha, President of Women & e-commerce (WE), Sohail Alim, Director, Mastercard Bangladesh; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Eastern Bank Limited; Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards, Eastern Bank Limited along with other senior officials from the respective organizations.