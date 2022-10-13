Facebook-based WE’s annual summit on Friday, to award 20 entrepreneurs

Joynal Abedin Shishir
13 October, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:29 pm

Some 2,000 women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country are expected to join the fifth edition of the mega event

Facebook-based popular platform Women and E-commerce Trust, widely known as WE, has arranged a two-day annual summit commencing Friday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Some 2,000 women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country are expected to join the fifth edition of the event, organisers told The Business Standard.

Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, lawmaker Meher Afroz Chumki, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association's former president Rubana Huq, and E-commerce Association of Bangladesh President Shomi Kaiser are scheduled to attend the summit presided over by WE President Naima Akter Nisha.

Entrepreneurs will have opportunities to showcase some of their innovative products and attend seminars and workshops mostly on business leadership, digital management, and graphic presentation during 9am to 9pm at the two-day programme.

On the last day of the event, the trust will recognise 20 successful women, including 10 online-based entrepreneurs, with the Joyee Award for their extraordinary activities in their respective fields.
 
The awardees

Of the 10 online-based women entrepreneurs, Nandonik Craft owner Razia Sultana will be honoured as "Exporter of the year".

Tasfia Trinoy of Trinoy Creation will get the award as "Rising Star of the year", Sultana Parvin of Chirachorito as "Spirit of the year", Jutsna Akther Renu of Renu's Closet as "Campaign of the year",  Sohaibee Rumi of Nokshi Online as "Inspiration of the year", Iffat Solaiman Lubna of Shirsho Bazar as "Innovation of the year",  Suraiya Morshed of Rajjo's Dream for "Local product of the year", Tawhia Sultana Rashmi of Muhuri Org as "Business of the year", Mahbuba Akter Jahan of Badhon Food as "Entrepreneur of the year", and Mokta Akter of Khadi Rani as "Social Entrepreneur of the year".

e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser, former BGMEA President Rubana Huq, SBK Tech Ventures founder Sonia Bashir Kabir, first woman deputy commissioner Sravasti Roy, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, physician Sayeba Akther, scientist Senjuti Saha, Oracle Country Managing Director Rubaba Dowla, and actress Azmeri Haque Badhon will also be honoured with the award for their contribution in women empowerment.

How WE help women entrepreneurs grow

The Women and E-commerce Trust started its journey with just 10 women in 2017 and now has more than 13 lakh members.

It became widely popular during the lockdown restrictions, as thousands of women, either losing jobs or having free time, tried to launch online-based businesses as hobbies or for additional earnings.

"Our women entrepreneurs are now much smarter as they can nicely deal with local and foreign buyers," Naima Akter Nisha, founding president of the WE, told The Business Standard.

"Many foreign buyers come to us and show interest in our products. We are always trying to connect the buyers with root-level entrepreneurs," added Nisha.

