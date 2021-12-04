Experts call for policy ensuring energy consumers’ right

Energy consumers' rights need to be ensured through a sound energy policy, said experts at a discussion yesterday.

"Everyone agrees on the need for an energy policy and civil rights. A movement demanding implementation of an energy policy has started in Chattogram after Dhaka. This policy needs to be implemented," said SM Nazer Hossain, vice-president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), at a discussion on the draft energy policy prepared by the CAB yesterday.

SM Nazer Hossain presided over the programme held at the University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC), said a press release from the CAB.

"The price of fuel has come down in the international market, but it has not decreased in the domestic market. Fuel is being charged more than the normal price. The government subsidises Tk15,000 crore for electricity. We could not get out of this situation," said Prof Dr Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to CAB, who attended the programme as a resource person.

Dr Tanjim Uddin Khan, a professor of International Relations at Dhaka University, said, "Large companies have been formed in the LNG and CNG sector. The authorities could not guarantee consumer rights there."

Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, a former director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "There is no clear policy on energy. The allegation that traders are being protected here is not true. In the case of the LPG sector, we see that only four-five out of 54 companies are doing business. The rest are on their way to bankruptcy."

USTC Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahangir Alam said the rural people should get the same electricity facility that urban people enjoy. The authorities concerned should also find out who is responsible for the waste of electricity.

Professor Hossain Kabir, former dean of the Faculty of Sociology at the University of Chittagong said, "It is the state's responsibility to protect my rights, but they are not doing it. Those in charge are doing the business themselves. People need to be allowed to speak."

Former president of Chattogram Journalists' Union M Nasirul Haque said, "Corruption needs to be reduced. It is necessary not to ensure that the price of fuel is not increased without a national committee's recommendation."

Dr Idris Ali, a former professor of chemistry at Government Haji Mohammad Mohsin College, said "There were many crises, including food and housing, in the 1970s. We have come out of that. We are number one in the world in many indicators. However, there is a lack of good governance and democracy, which creates many problems."

National Awami Party leader Mitul Dasgupta, Assistant Professor of Law at Premier University Sanjay Biswas, Engineer Shahnewaz Chowdhury, USTC Dean Professor Deb Prasad Pal, Engineer Sanatan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the discussion.