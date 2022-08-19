Be proactive in reporting fraudulence under Consumer Rights Protection Act, urges CAB

Photo: Courtesy

Despite the Consumer Rights Protection Act 2009 being a landmark initiative of the Government, the people are not proactive to take the benefits of this law.

So, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has urged the people to report to the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection whenever they are deceived by businesses.

They made this call at a workshop on "Consumer Rights Protection Act 2009 and Actions" organised by CAB Chattogram Metropolis on Thursday, reads a press release.

Speakers at the workshop said, "The government has taken a groundbreaking initiative for the consumers of the country to prevent sufferings and fraudulence. But due to the lack of public awareness about the Consumer Rights Protection Act and the negligence of the government departments in implementing the act, people are unable to reap the benefits of the act."

Vice-president of CAB Central Committee SM Nazer Hossain said that anyone who is a victim of fraudulence can call the hotlines-16121, 333, 999 and file a complaint.

"You can also complain or seek help on Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp or on the Internet or through the local CAB office," he added.

He expressed hope that CAB Youth Group will play an important role in establishing a consumer-friendly Chattogram city in the coming days through their activities.

The meeting was attended as a special guest – CAB Chattogram South District President Abdul Mannan, Chattogram Metropolitan Senior Vice President Niloy Burman, Md Shakilur Rahman, Joint Secretary Amzadul Haque Ayez, Legal Support Secretary Mina Akhtar, Publicity Secretary Emdadul Islam, Finance Secretary Saju Das and General Secretary of CAB Youth Group Ang Sahla Marma.