Khaleda's ex-adviser Ekramuzzaman tops list of candidates with debt

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, the dismissed BNP leader and former advisor of Khaleda Zia, tops the list of the electoral candidates with debt with outstanding loans and liabilities worth Tk2,537 crore.

The amount of the debt against Ekramuzzaman, an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-1, came to light as Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) analysed the election affidavits of all candidates and presented the findings at their Dhaka office today (26 December).

He, however, stands at the second position in terms of total assets. According to Ekramuzzaman's affidavit, he has assets worth Tk421.16 crore, which means all his assets combined are worth one-third of his loans and liabilities.

Golam Dastagir Gazi, current jute and textile minister and candidate for Narayanganj-1 in the upcoming polls, tops the list of richest electoral candidates with Tk1,345.77 crore worth of assets.

Gazi has Tk1,958 crore worth of loans and liabilities.

Ekramuzzaman was dismissed from BNP after collecting the nomination form to contest in the upcoming national elections as an independent candidate from Brahmanbaria-1 by defying BNP's decision not to participate in the national elections unless they are held under a caretaker government.