Exaggeration, inconsistency in Congressmen’s letter: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Monday said there are many "exaggerations, lack of information and inconsistency" in the letter written by six US Congressmen to US President Joe Biden.

"But constructively, we will reach out to all these members," he told reporters while responding to a question, noting that such activities might increase in the coming days as the election gets closer.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said they saw such letters in the past, too.

"Over the last seven days, I tried my best to explain where the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States stands today," he said, adding that propaganda and misinformation against the government was also found earlier.

Asked about social media claims over similar steps taken by Canada and other countries without any announcements regarding visa restrictions, the State Minister said those are all propaganda.

He said the mainstream media has a big responsibility to verify those and act judiciously.

Responding to another question on the recent visit of some envoys to BNP office to discuss the upcoming elections, he said if the envoys of the foreign countries in Bangladesh violate diplomatic norms and rules.

"Necessary steps will be taken against them," he said.