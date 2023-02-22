US lawmaker reintroduces legislation to observe Int'l Mother Language Day

US Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) reintroduced legislation on 21 February to promote International Mother Language Day holiday in the United States.

Meng's measure, a congressional resolution, calls on the House of Representatives to support the goals and ideals of International Mother Language Day, reads a press release issued by the lawmaker's office.

The legislation also aims to encourage the people of the United States to mark the annual observance with appropriate ceremonies, programs and activities.

"International Mother Language Day means so much to Bangladesh and those of Bangladeshi descent," said Congresswoman Meng.

"I am proud to reintroduce this resolution to shine a light on its importance, and I look forward to once again shepherding it through the House of Representatives. It is an honour to represent such a vibrant Bangladeshi American community, and I send my warmest wishes to all who celebrate here in Queens and around the world," she added.

International Mother Language Day was first recognised in November of 1999 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to increase awareness of linguistic diversity and multilingualism. It is celebrated every year on February 21 to commemorate the 1952 demonstration where students in Bangladesh were killed because of their desire to adopt Bengali as one of the national language of Pakistan. Dhaka, now the Capital of Bangladesh, had been controlled by Pakistan at the time.

A copy of the resolution can be viewed here.