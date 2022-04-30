Ex-finance minister AMA Muhith passes away

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Abdul Muhith has passed away. He was 88.

He breathed his last at 12:56am Saturday at United Hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has mourned his death.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at 10am at Gulshan Azad Mosque and the second one at Parliament premises at 11am.

Later his body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar at 12pm for the people to pay their last tribute to the veteran politician. He will be laid to eternal rest in Sylhet.

Muhith was tested positive for coronavirus in July last year. He was taken to hospitals several times as his physical condition deteriorated.

Muhith served in the finance ministry for 10 years in a row during the ruling of the Awami League.

As a finance minister, he announced 12 budgets, 10 of which were presented under the Awami League government.