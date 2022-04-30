Muhith to be laid to rest in Sylhet Sunday

30 April, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 02:21 pm

Photo: TBS
Former finance minister and the Awami League advisory council member AMA Muhith will be laid to eternal rest on Sunday at his family graveyard in Sylhet's Raynagar.

The veteran economist, who was born on 25 January in 1934, breathed his last at 12:56am Saturday at United Hospital in the capital.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held in the capital's Gulshan Azad mosque at 11:05am today.

Foreign Minister and Muhith's brother Dr AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, former Chief Whip ASM Firoze, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General (DG) Abdullah Al Mamun, Muhith's son Shahed Muhith, and people from all walks of life took part in the janaza.

His second namaz-e-janaza was held at the Central Mosque of Dhaka University after the Zohr prayers. 

Ex-finance minister AMA Muhith passes away

Family sources said Muhith's body will be kept at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka later in the day so that the people could pay their last tributes to him. 

Muhith had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In July 2021, he tested positive for Covid-19, but fought that back.

Then in this March, he was hospitalised again as he became enfeebled in his old age.

