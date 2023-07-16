EU delegation holds separate meetings with civil society members; inquires about election atmosphere

The visiting exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) started its scheduled meeting with civil society members today regarding the upcoming national election in Bangladesh.

The EU team held its first meeting with Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Research Director Dr Mahfuz Kabir from 9-10am on Sunday (16 July).

Photo: TBS

"The mission inquired about the current election atmosphere. I told them that now the political situation is peaceful and violence free. The EU should send an observer team before the election," Dr Kabir told journalists following the meeting.

"They also inquired about sending an observer team to the Chittagong Hill Tract area. I said that they could send a small CHT team considering the region's overall situation," he added.

Fair elections will not be possible in Bangladesh while rights groups, activists get prosecuted, prominent rights activist Advocate Adilur Rahman Khan told the visiting exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) today as the delegation started scheduled meetings with the country's civil society members.

"Fair elections are not possible by filing cases against human rights activists, cancelling the registration of human rights organisations and violating human rights. This is what I told the delegation," he told The Business Standard following the meeting with the EU delegation.

The delegation then sat for a meeting with Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder.

"I shared with them my experience. I told them that the nation is looking forward to a free and fair election. I have thanked them for their assistance," he told reporters following the meeting.

When asked if there was any discussion regarding the caretaker government, he said, "No."

"They want to know whether the country's condition is conducive to fair elections. I have not given any proposal. But in light of past experience, I have said that the election process must be correct. I have said that people should have the freedom to choose their options, the whole process should be transparent, and there should be no manipulation. The election commission and law enforcement agencies will ensure the transparency of these processes," he added.

"I doubt whether the current process creates a label playing field," he told reporters.

He also said that there should be an election observation mission on behalf of the EU which would be helpful in conducting fair elections.

After the meeting with Badiul Alam Mazumdar, the EU team met with Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director, of the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

The meeting took place from 12-1pm. However, Dr Fahmida Khatun did not make any comments following the meeting.

EU's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to on 9 July survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

The main objective of the visiting mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.