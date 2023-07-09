EU’s Election Observation Mission arrives Dhaka

The European Union (EU)'s six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka early today (Monday) to survey the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming national election, according to diplomatic sources.

The delegation is led by Chelleri Riccardo, who has vast professional experience in the electoral field, covering observation, supervision and technical assistance to electoral processes.

Other members of the EU delegation are Deputy Chief Observer of EU Election Observation Mission Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

The delegation will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July to assess the situation on the ground ahead of the country's upcoming national election.