Why has the money dried up for local startups?

Panorama

Nasif Tanjim
03 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:01 am

Related News

Why has the money dried up for local startups?

Investments in Bangladeshi startups dropped 70% quarter on quarter to about $6.7 million in the January to March period. Year on year, the drop is even bigger, standing at 82%

Nasif Tanjim
03 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 10:01 am
Bangladeshi startups need to remain agile and adapt to the changing investment landscape. Photo: Collected
Bangladeshi startups need to remain agile and adapt to the changing investment landscape. Photo: Collected

Until recently, Bangladesh's startup scene was the toast of the nation, with a surge in funding and international attention. However, a recent chill in the global investment climate and domestic challenges have cast a shadow on this promising ecosystem.

Investments in Bangladeshi startups dropped 70% quarter on quarter to about $6.7 million in the January to March period in 2024, according to Bangladesh Startup Investment Report 2024 by LightCastle partners. Year on year, the drop is even bigger, standing at 82%.

Only four Bangladeshi startups secured venture capital funding in the first three months this year – a significant drop from 20 in the same period last year, and seven deals in the last quarter of 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A perfect storm of challenges

Experts believe several factors have contributed to the slowdown in startup funding in Bangladesh. Even globally, startup investments dropped 26% QoQ to $44 billion in the first three months of this year.

This also is a big issue for us, as our startups are heavily dependent on foreign VCs.

 "A majority of the funding we receive comes from abroad. And since Taka is losing value against the Dollar, most of the foreign investors have taken a back seat and are waiting for things to stabilise. Taka might depreciate even more.

Tk80 once got you $1 now you need Tk120 to get $1. So, their investment is losing value," said Syed Javed Noor, deputy managing director at IDLC Finance, which operates a Tk45 crore venture capital fund.

"Another factor is VC funding globally has dried up," he added.

Inflationary pressure is another reason that kept coming up. An issue not only plaguing Bangladesh, but most major economies as well.

"Inflationary pressures have led to a decline in consumer demand across the economy, posing growth challenges for the majority of startups," wrote Zahedul Amin, Director, Finance, Strategy and Consulting Services, LightCastle in a recent report.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An industry insider who preferred to remain anonymous on the other hand believes local startups also share a lot of the blame. According to him/her, Bangladesh's start-up ecosystem has three main problems at the moment: The total addressable market is small, ie, the problems being addressed are not large enough; the solutions being provided are also not far-reaching enough; and poor leadership.

Naturally, success and scalability have become difficult to maintain, which in turn is dissuading investors.

The great VC cash crunch

VCs themselves are also facing a money crunch. The lack of cheap capital is a big reason why venture capital investments have dropped. The world had access to a steady flow of cash and cheap capital from 2009–2010 to 2022. This was made possible by the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates low.

Because rates were low, money flowed into riskier investments like venture capital funds, which then grew in size and number. As investors got more money, startups by extension got a lot of money all at once.

When investors set up their portfolios, they put more money into private equity and venture capital investments. And the goal for these investors was the top line. While funding shrunk briefly during the pandemic, it grew again in 2021, thanks to a boom in technology adoption.

But in 2022, the market fixed itself because of high demand and problems in the supply chain caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

As the US Federal Reserve kept raising interest rates, reaching a 22-year high, it became harder to get cheap capital. Since assets with lower risk (like treasury bills) now have higher returns, investments with higher risk dried up.

Not all doom and gloom

"I personally believe the situation will improve within six to nine months. We will get a clearer picture of the situation and a lot of uncertainties will be cleared. Bangladesh has huge potential so investors will come," asserted Syed Javed Noor.

The upcoming second edition of the Startup Summit is expected to have a positive impact on startup investment trends. These initiatives reflect a concerted effort to improve the entrepreneurial landscape and appeal to both domestic and international investors.

Government initiatives such as the Fund of Funds and National Startup Policy, combined with post-election stability, are expected to propel growth.

Also, sectors which did not receive much investment like e-commerce and retail are now showing promise. These emerged as the frontrunner in attracting investments, receiving $6.5 million last quarter. PriyoShop's Pre-Series A funding round of $5 million was a standout deal in this sector.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apon Wellbeing, a multi-channel marketplace start-up that provides affordable retail products with credit benefits and yearly health insurance coverage to apparel workers, secured $1.5 million in funding.

As investment trends shift, early-stage startups should reconsider their fundraising strategies, particularly given the increased involvement of local investors. While global investors have historically been the primary source of funding, recent trends point to a shift towards later-stage ventures, indicating a more risk-averse investment landscape.

Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS
Nasif Tanjim. Illustration: TBS

"The fact remains that startups with good fundamentals and solving a problem for a large market will attract capital in whatever form it comes in," Shaheen Siam, Founding Member & CSO, ShopUp was cited in the LightCastle Partners 2024 report.

Experts agree that Bangladeshi startups need to remain agile and adapt to the changing investment landscape. While global trends point towards easing macro headwinds, including inflation and interest rates, startups should focus on profitability and clear paths to sustainability.

Analysis / Top News

Local startup / Bangladesh / start-ups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

14h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

12h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

14h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

14h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

15h | Videos