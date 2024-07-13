More rains likely across Dhaka, other parts of country: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across the country, including in Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing at 9am today (13 July).

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Khulna and Barishal divisions and a few places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

Monsoon is fairly active in Bangladesh and moderately active in North Bay.

Besides, the axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.