More rains likely across Dhaka, other parts of country: Met office

Bangladesh

UNB
13 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 12:54 pm

Related News

More rains likely across Dhaka, other parts of country: Met office

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

UNB
13 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 12:54 pm
Representational image. File Photo: TBS
Representational image. File Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across the country, including in Dhaka, in 24 hours commencing at 9am today (13 July).

"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rangpur, Khulna and Barishal divisions and a few places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Monsoon is fairly active in Bangladesh and moderately active in North Bay.

Besides, the axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Top News

Rain forecast / Weather forecast / Rain in Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

4h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

16h | Videos
What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

4h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

16h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos