MyTrashInMyPocket: Youth rally for a sustainable future

In a bid to commemorate World Environment Day and foster a sense of responsibility towards environmental issues, a group of passionate environmental activists organised a captivating event called #MyTrashInMyPocket. 

The event, held on 5 June, saw the participation of students from esteemed schools, colleges, and universities, creating an atmosphere of competition and camaraderie among the youth, said a press release.

Sponsored by Envolead and organised by the IUB Environment Club, the event aimed to raise awareness and encourage individuals to take proactive measures to address the pressing environmental challenges.

The highlight of the event was a number of competitions, where the outstanding efforts and contributions of the participants were recognised and rewarded. 

Certificates, crests, and exciting prizes were bestowed upon the winners as tokens of appreciation for their unwavering dedication to the environment. 

#MyTrashInMyPocket left a lasting impression on participants and attendees alike, demonstrating the remarkable potential of the younger generation to drive positive change and create a sustainable future. 

By promoting awareness, encouraging innovation, and celebrating World Environment Day, the event underscored the power of collective action in creating a cleaner, greener, and more resilient planet.

The organisers aimed to inspire others to join the movement, fostering a collective commitment to a sustainable future. 

Jannatul Ferdous Mohona, president of the Environment Club, expressed the simple yet powerful motive behind organising the event. 

"We live in a world where environmental issues are becoming increasingly critical. Climate change, deforestation, pollution - these challenges demand our attention, and we, as the custodians of our planet, must rise to the occasion."

She further emphasised the aim of #MyTrashInMyPocket to ignite a spark within each participant, transforming them into ambassadors of change.

