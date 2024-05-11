India-Bangladesh ties should be mutually beneficial: Environment minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

India-Bangladesh ties should be mutually beneficial: Environment minister

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 09:42 pm
The environment minister addressing as the chief guest at the biennial general meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh and Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence organised by the Dhaka Club on 11 May. Photo: Courtesy
The environment minister addressing as the chief guest at the biennial general meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh and Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence organised by the Dhaka Club on 11 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh-India relations should be a permanent bond based on mutual welfare, independent of which party is in power, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today.

He said that the friendship between Bangladesh and India will last on the basis of constructive dialogue and cooperation to meet mutual challenges and develop regional prosperity.

The environment minister said this while addressing as the chief guest at the biennial general meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh and Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence organised by the Dhaka Club on Saturday, read a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister said that development journalists play a leading role in addressing environmental challenges and the socio-economic progress of the country. He said that media workers play an important role in the practice of sustainable development and the formation of public opinion.  He called upon the media to report on the improvement of the country's environment.

President of National Press Club Farida Yasmin, Editor of United News of Bangladesh Farid Hossain, General Secretary of the organisation Zahid Newaz Khan and Central Committee Treasurer Animesh Biswas spoke among others under the chairmanship of former managing director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Azizul Islam Bhuiya.

Afsan Chowdhury, a prominent liberation war researcher, columnist, and Ekushey Padak medalist veteran journalist, was awarded the Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence this year. A cash prize of Tk1 lakh, crest and certificate were given as awards.

Prior to this, a new committee of 13 members was formed for the period 2024-26 of IIMC Alumni Association, Bangladesh with Farid Hossain as president and Angur Nahar Monty as general secretary in the biennial general meeting.

Top News

India-Bangladesh / Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / environment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

1h | Videos
The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

1h | Videos
F Minor’s: fusion of ethnic and folk music

F Minor’s: fusion of ethnic and folk music

50m | Videos
Dr. Abed Chaudhury’s journey in Gene Science

Dr. Abed Chaudhury’s journey in Gene Science

2h | Videos