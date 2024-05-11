India-Bangladesh ties should be mutually beneficial: Environment minister

The environment minister addressing as the chief guest at the biennial general meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh and Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence organised by the Dhaka Club on 11 May. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh-India relations should be a permanent bond based on mutual welfare, independent of which party is in power, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today.

He said that the friendship between Bangladesh and India will last on the basis of constructive dialogue and cooperation to meet mutual challenges and develop regional prosperity.

The environment minister said this while addressing as the chief guest at the biennial general meeting of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh and Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence organised by the Dhaka Club on Saturday, read a press release.

The minister said that development journalists play a leading role in addressing environmental challenges and the socio-economic progress of the country. He said that media workers play an important role in the practice of sustainable development and the formation of public opinion. He called upon the media to report on the improvement of the country's environment.

President of National Press Club Farida Yasmin, Editor of United News of Bangladesh Farid Hossain, General Secretary of the organisation Zahid Newaz Khan and Central Committee Treasurer Animesh Biswas spoke among others under the chairmanship of former managing director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Azizul Islam Bhuiya.

Afsan Chowdhury, a prominent liberation war researcher, columnist, and Ekushey Padak medalist veteran journalist, was awarded the Ihsanul Karim Award for Media Excellence this year. A cash prize of Tk1 lakh, crest and certificate were given as awards.

Prior to this, a new committee of 13 members was formed for the period 2024-26 of IIMC Alumni Association, Bangladesh with Farid Hossain as president and Angur Nahar Monty as general secretary in the biennial general meeting.