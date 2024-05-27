Cyclone-induced rainfall causes waterlogging in Dhaka

Environment

UNB
27 May, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 06:02 pm

Cyclone-induced rainfall causes waterlogging in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 116 mm rains in nine hours till 3 pm today

UNB
27 May, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 06:02 pm
Streets of Mirpur&#039;s Kazipara experience waterlogging due to persistent rain on 27 May. Photo: Collected
Streets of Mirpur's Kazipara experience waterlogging due to persistent rain on 27 May. Photo: Collected

Dhaka experienced heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Remal, resulting in waterlogging in various parts of the city.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 116 mm rains in nine hours till 3 pm on Monday (27 May).

Different areas including Uttara Airport to Kakoli, Mirpur, Shewrapara, Kazipara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Rampura, Badda, Shyamoli, Manik Mia Avenue, and Mouchak were inundated , causing suffering to the residents.

City corporation workers clearing streets affected by waterlogging. Photo: Collected
City corporation workers clearing streets affected by waterlogging. Photo: Collected

Streets in those areas were flooded, with individuals seen wading  through knee-deep water in some areas, including Gabtoli to Mirpur Mazar Road.

School and office-goers faced the brunt of the situation as they struggled to reach their destinations amidst the heavy rain and strong winds.

Photo: Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Jahidul Islam/ TBS

Besides, low-income groups such as day labourers faced trouble while working due to the adverse weather conditions.

Pedestrians and commuters faced challenges due to flooded roads and sidewalks.

Despite the traffic moving slowly, the overall traffic situation in the city remained normal, said Abu Saleh Md Raihan, joint commissioner (traffic north) of DMP.
 

Cyclone Remal / waterlogging / Dhaka

