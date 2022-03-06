Put women first when tackling climate change, experts say

Climate Change

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

Put women first when tackling climate change, experts say

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:26 pm

Women's voices, responsibilities and knowledge on environment, and the challenges they face need to be central to the adaptive response to a rapidly changing climate, climate and women rights activists said recently.

They said climate change is disproportionately affecting women and girls. Meaning, to achieve sustainable development, gender equality must be ensured first.

Speakers made the comments during a webinar titled "Women breaking biases for climate justice" aligning with the international theme, "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", on Sunday organised by ActionAid Bangladesh ahead of the International Women's Day 2022.  

"Though significant progress has been made by women across the globe since countries came into an agreement about the importance of women's participation in climate action at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference. All citizens including young people, scientists, researchers, owners of multinational companies, must play a conscious and important role in solving this problem,'' Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, said on the occasion.

Farah Kabir, country director, ActionAid Bangladesh said, "Women in Bangladesh face greater challenges compared to men for climate change, due to increased sexual harassment during any crisis; increased water-related stresses all over Bangladesh leading to increased school dropouts of girls and child marriage; tripled burden because of displacement and migration associated with climate change impacts."

At the event, four grassroots women leaders were awarded the "16th Nasreen Smriti Padak-2022" for their exemplary contribution in various fields, including fighting sexual harassment, tackling Covid-19, entrepreneurship, etc. The awardees for this year are Shahanaz Begum Mukti (46) from Gaibandha, Mini Akter (21) from Jamalpur, Naice Akter (34) from Bogura, and Shakila Islam (27) from Barishal.

This Award is a signature initiative by ActionAid Bangladesh in memory of Nasreen Parvin Huq, former country director of ActionAid Bangladesh.  

Environment

ActionAid / climate change / woman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

6h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy