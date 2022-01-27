Brac, Denmark embassy sign MoU to implement rainwater harvesting project in Mongla

Brac has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Embassy of Denmark (EoD) in Bangladesh to implement a project titled "Enhancing Safe Drinking Water Security and Climate Resilience through Rainwater Harvesting" in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat District.

The MoU signing took place at the Danish ambassador's residence on Thursday (27 January), reads a press release.

The Danish embassy in Bangladesh will provide the total budget of the project - 29 million DKK ($4.3 million) - over three years of project period to provide 67,300 climate vulnerable people with access to safe drinking water.

Mongla is one of the most climate-vulnerable areas in Bangladesh, particularly in terms of salinity intrusion. More than 60% of its inhabitants have no access to safe drinking water and are suffering from health and income loss.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected due to the overburden of domestic work and social insecurity, adds the statement.

Winnie Estrup Petersen, ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, said at the signing ceremony, "We are very happy to take this step to deliver on the talks of COP 26. By 2023, Denmark will provide at least $500 million per year globally in grant-based climate finance. Bangladesh is amongst the world's most climate vulnerable countries and should of course benefit from our strong climate commitment. This partnership signals first of several Danish commitments to climate adaptation and mitigation programmes for Bangladesh starting 2022."

Highlighting the importance of adapting climate-adaptive measures for the people of the coastal belt of Bangladesh, Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac said on the occasion, "No one should walk 2 km to fetch drinking water. However, climate change is driving an acute drinking water crisis in coastal Bangladesh. Brac has been working persistently to ensure this basic human right of getting safe drinking water. We appreciate very much the support of the Embassy of Denmark in this endeavor. Together we will work towards developing a holistic and sustainable model of providing water at the last mile for every single Bangladeshi."

The project's goal is to improve the wellbeing of the most climate-vulnerable population of the upazila by creating access to a nearby source of safe drinking water, a solution which can be replicated in other similar localities, reads the statement.

In line with the Danish Development Strategy "The World We Share", the project will enhance climate resilience following a community-centric locally-led approach, while coordinating with the government and other non-governmental actors, added the release.