Bangladesh calls for implementation of Paris, SDGs and Sendai Agreements addressing climate-induced displacement

Paris Agreement, SDGs and Sendai Framework must be fully implemented to address the root causes of climate-induced migration and displacement, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

He made the comment during a virtual event on 'Climate Change and Migration and Displacement Nexus' today (23 February), said a press release.

The webinar was organised by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva under the auspices of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

According to the media release, Bangladesh is currently leading the 55 member forum for the second term.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is at the forefront of climate crisis, the state minister said that migration and displacement of a staggering number of people are inevitable unless climate actions are accelerated globally.

He also highlighted the adaptation and mitigation measures taken by the government of Bangladesh to combat climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He emphasised that migration is a potential adaptation means for people living in vulnerable countries. He urged the major emitters to meet the mitigation target swiftly. Emphasising on ensuring justice for the climate induced migrants, the state minister urged the developed countries to provide necessary finance and technology support to the vulnerable countries.

António Vitorino, director-general, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Filippo Grandi, United Nations high commissioner for Refugees, ambassadors and permanent representatives France, Egypt and Germany, charge d'affairs of Ghana, and representatives from different stakeholders participated in the discussion.

The director-general of IOM underscored that SDGs would not be achieved without strong climate action. He stressed that climate-induced displacement and human mobility need to be fully integrated into the climate discourses, particularly in COP27.

The high commissioner for Refugees stated that the international community must recognise the need of protection and humanitarian assistance for climate -affected people.

Other panelists called for the urgent climate actions along with accelerated support for resilience building to the climate-vulnerable countries.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh in Geneva, moderated the webinar. In addition to diplomats from different countries, the event was attended by representatives from international organisations, media, academia, think tank and civil society.