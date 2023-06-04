Ensure strict implementation of laws to control plastic pollution: TIB

General view of plastic trash littering the polluted Potpecko Lake near a dam's hydroelectric plant near the town of Priboj, Serbia, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

Transparency International Bangladesh on Sunday expressed concern over continued 'plastic pollution' in the country as the use of single-use plastics and laminated plastics are not banned in the "Environment Protection Act, 1995" despite being the first country in the world to ban polythene shopping bags in 2002.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Environment Day, the organisation urged the authority concerned to immediately amend Section 6(a) of the Environment Protection Act, 1995 to prevent illegal production, marketing and use of plastic, impose pollution taxes and ensure effective implementation of environmental laws to hold individuals, organisations and projects involved in plastic pollution accountable.

Mentioning that Bangladesh accounts for 2.47% of the global plastic pollution, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Although a law has been made banning the use of polythene, environmental pollution from plastic has not only continued but has increased alarmingly due to lack of effective implementation."

Referring to the environmental performance index (EPI)-2022 which said Bangladesh ranks fourth among the laggard countries in preventing environmental pollution, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "The rules related to plastic pollution should be formulated immediately to reduce the production and use of plastic products and to ensure proper management of plastic waste."

Recently, the government adopted an action plan prepared by the World Bank to combat plastic pollution. TIB urged the concerned to be sincere so that the directive issued to avoid the use of "single-use plastic" in district offices and institutions should not be limited to "paper".