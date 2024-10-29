Study finds dangerous levels of lead in children's toys, daily-use products

A recent study by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) has detected dangerously high levels of lead in children's toys and other daily-use items in Bangladesh, raising urgent concerns about children's health and development.

The findings were unveiled today during a report-launch event organised by ESDO at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (Cirdap) in the capital.

The study tested 250 children's products from popular markets, including Bashundhara City, Orchid Plaza, New Market, and Chawkbazar, revealing that 157 items contained detectable levels of lead, with 92 items exceeding the safety limit of 90 parts per million (ppm).

Experts said as per the World Health Organization, there is no safe level of lead in human blood; any exposure is hazardous, especially for children as it impacts their behaviour and learning capabilities.

The products, ranging from children's toys and jewellery to makeup, were analysed by using portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology, which enabled immediate measurement of lead content.

The report, titled "The Silent Poison: Traces of Lead in Childhood Treasures," follows ESDO's 2013 study that revealed harmful levels of chemicals like lead, cadmium, and phthalates in Bangladeshi toys.

In 2023, ESDO collaborated with Ban Toxics, a Philippine toxicology non-government organisation, to reassess toys from Bangladesh after which, in 2024, Ban Toxics experts conducted field research in Bangladesh, using XRF to analyse lead levels in children's products directly from local markets.

At the programme, Siddika Sultana, executive director of ESDO, highlighted the severe impact of lead exposure on children's health.

She said, "This [exposure to lead] is especially concerning for children, as their bodies absorb lead more quickly than adults, putting them at even greater risk of lasting developmental, cognitive, and physical harm. This crisis urgently requires regulatory action to protect our youngest and most vulnerable."

According to ESDO's research, a daily essential such as a children's drinking cup was found to contain 1,380ppm of lead, 247ppm of arsenic, and 1,390ppm of chromium, while a commonly used stationery bag showed 580ppm of lead, 1,280ppm of barium, and 88ppm of mercury.

A doll set tested at 160ppm of lead and a concerning 1,500ppm of chromium, making a beloved toy potentially hazardous. In another instance, a children's mug contained 220ppm of lead, 315ppm of cadmium, and 1,680ppm of chromium, exposing children to possible health dangers with each use.

Even at a toy shop in a well-known shopping mall, a doll set contained 500ppm of lead, indicating that even premium retailers are not exempt from toxic contamination.

A brightly coloured letter from an alphabet set contained 660ppm of lead, which is alarming as such products are given to toddlers for early learning, and they often put these items in their mouths.

Talking to The Business Standard on the issue, Dr Mushtuq Husain, advisor and former scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said that high lead levels can adversely affect children, leading to lower IQ levels, behavioural issues, learning disabilities, and anaemia.

Mentioning that the import of lead-based paints is prohibited by law in Bangladesh, he said, "The authorities need to investigate how these paints are still finding their way into children's toys and daily-use items."

Speaking at the event, Dr Shahriar Hossain, secretary general of ESDO, emphasised the importance of safe toys for children's development, saying, "Toys play a vital role in children's growth and learning, but when contaminated with lead, they become a serious risk rather than a benefit.

"Lead exposure from these toys poses an alarming threat to their future health and development. Toys must be lead-free to ensure a safe environment for our children to learn and thrive."

According to the researchers, high lead levels are often found in products from countries with weak enforcement of regulations. While countries like India, Nepal, Japan, and the USA have established safety limits for lead, Bangladesh lacks similar regulations.

Officials of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) present at the programme said there are two types of standards – mandatory and voluntary. They noted that while a voluntary standard for toys was established in 2018, further action is needed.

BSTI Assistant Director Manjurul Karim said, "We are aware of children's safety. We have standards about cosmetics and toys, but for toys, it is voluntary. We will soon discuss formulating standards for children's mugs and other items."

Syed Marghub Murshed, chairperson of ESDO, stressed the urgency of immediate action to address the issue. He said, "The presence of lead in children's products is a critical public health threat. We must act swiftly to protect our future generations from the severe and lasting harm lead exposure can cause."