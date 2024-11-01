Strict action against polythene bags producers from 3 Nov: Ministry

Environment

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 03:19 pm

Officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change inspect shops in Mohammadpur Agricultural Market, Dhaka, on 1 November 2024. Photo: UNB
Officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change inspect shops in Mohammadpur Agricultural Market, Dhaka, on 1 November 2024. Photo: UNB

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change along with the Department of Environment conducted a monitoring drive on Friday morning in an effort to curb the use of banned polythene shopping bags.

The team inspected Mohammadpur Agricultural Market and several nearby supermarkets in the capital.

Members of the monitoring committee urged shoppers to use jute and cloth bags instead of polythene. Vendors were instructed to cease using polythene bags, with a warning that strict actions would be taken if polythene bags are found during future inspections, said a media release signed by Dipankar Bar, Public Relations Officer of the ministry.

Polythene bag ban takes effect today: What it means for users

Tapan Kumar Biswas, additional secretary (Environmental Pollution Control) and head of the monitoring team, informed the media that strict legal actions will be taken against polythene bag manufacturers starting 3 November to protect the environment.

Instructions have been issued to all district Deputy Commissioners and Department of Environment field officers to ensure compliance. Although mobile courts will not operate on 1 and 2 November due to the weekend, monitoring will continue, he said, urging public cooperation in eliminating polythene bag use, he said.

Joint Secretary Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Deputy Secretary Rubina Ferdousi, and Environment Department Directors Rajinara Begum and Mohammad Masud Hasan Patwari and concerned officials were also present as part of the monitoring co mmittee.

