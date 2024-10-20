The fight against plastic waste: Empowering the informal plastic waste recyclers

As the morning sun rose after the past three days of rain over Dhaka's bustling streets, a young boy named Karim waded through ankle-deep water, carefully picking up plastic bottles from the clogged drains. He was just 12 years old, but already a veteran of the city's invisible army of waste collectors. The rain had turned the city into a labyrinth of submerged plastic waste—bottles, bags, and packaging clogged the drains, turning puddles into lakes.

Little did he know that his quiet battle against plastic pollution was part of a much larger crisis—one that threatens not only cities, but the future of our environment itself.

The interim government of Bangladesh took a decisive step to reduce plastic waste by banning single-use plastic bags in super shops across the country effective October 1, 2024. The order, which aims to curb the rising tide of plastic pollution, has been met with widespread support from the people, but faces significant challenges in implementation. While the ban is a step in the right direction, it represents just the tip of the iceberg in the battle against plastic waste.

Bangladesh's approach to plastic waste management, and the role of its informal economy, must be re-examined and strengthened if the country is to achieve a sustainable future.



Plastic waste crisis and the informal economy

Bangladesh, despite being one of the world's lowest contributors to global plastic waste per capita, (while this per capita consumption does not provide the real picture as the density of population per area is much higher in Bangladesh) is grappling with the heavy environmental consequences of plastic pollution.

A significant portion of this waste is produced by the use of non-biodegradable plastic packaging, bottles, and other materials that are disposed of after a single use.

While a number of sizable plastic manufacturing companies take initiatives to recycle the plastic waste, a large part of Bangladesh's waste recycling happens within the informal economy. Informal waste collectors, known as "tokais", play a crucial role in salvaging plastic from garbage dumps and recycling centres.

These workers, often operating without any formal training, safety equipment, or legal protections, collect plastic waste and sell it to middlemen who then transport the materials to recyclers. This informal economy contributes to an estimated 15-20% of the country's plastic recycling efforts.

A recent visit to one of the largest clusters of plastic recycling factories in Old Dhaka, near the Buriganga River, as part of a research project on plastic recycling, revealed valuable insights into the operations of numerous formal and informal SMEs.

The 'Bhangariwalas'—those who transform plastic waste collected from factories and landfills—clean, sort, and segregate the materials before converting them into granules and pellets for further use. These granules are typically sold to small-scale plastic manufacturers.

While this informal recycling network has been essential in reducing the volume of plastic waste, there are several challenges operating in a fragmented business system like Bangladesh. This sector, made up of thousands of small-scale operators like the 'Bhangariwalas' and independent waste collectors, functions under informal institutional logics that are shaped by necessity rather than structure.

Lack of regulatory framework: Unlike formal industries, these informal recyclers operate outside the boundaries of established regulations, which leads to inconsistent and inefficient practices.

Without clear environmental standards or enforcement, much of the recycling process remains unregulated, causing environmental damage and further perpetuating health risks for workers.

At the same time, operating without proper environmental safeguards can cause informal recyclers to inadvertently contribute to pollution, such as by releasing toxins from improper plastic burning or waste disposal. The environmental degradation caused by unregulated operations exacerbates the very problem they are trying to solve.



Poor working conditions: Informal recyclers usually work in hazardous environments without safety measures, exposing themselves to harmful chemicals, sharp objects, and polluted materials. With no formal labour protections, these workers are highly vulnerable to exploitation and health hazards.



Limited access to technology and capital: Most informal recyclers operate with outdated tools and makeshift machinery, limiting their capacity to produce high-quality recycled materials. Additionally, without access to formal financial institutions, they struggle to access finance to upgrade their operations.



Fragmented value chain: The plastic recycling value chain in Bangladesh is fragmented, with multiple layers of intermediaries between waste collectors, processors, and manufacturers.

This fragmentation results in inefficient coordination, low profit margins for informal recyclers, and reduced quality control in the final recycled products. The lack of integration between informal and formal actors further complicates efforts to scale up operations or formalise practices.



Absence of Formal Recognition and Support: These Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) operate outside the purview of formal institutions and government support systems, making it difficult to access training, resources, or official certifications that could improve their productivity and environmental compliance.

In order to address plastic waste management, the government has also been exploring the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework. EPR holds great promise for Bangladesh. If implemented effectively, it could relieve pressure on the informal recycling sector while increasing the overall recycling rate.

Under EPR, businesses could be incentivised to use more sustainable materials, reduce plastic packaging, and invest in proper waste management systems. This approach could help formalise recycling efforts and ensure that plastic waste is collected and processed in a way that benefits both the environment and public health.

However, the success of EPR depends on the government's ability to enforce regulations and create an infrastructure capable of supporting this system. This will require collaboration between public institutions, private companies, and civil society groups.

More importantly, it will require investments in education and capacity-building for those working in the informal waste sector to ensure that they can transition to safer, more regulated employment opportunities.

Challenges to overcome

Despite the potential benefits of the recent government ban on plastic bags in super shops, there are several challenges that need to be addressed:

Weak enforcement of environmental regulations: Bangladesh has a history of struggling to enforce environmental laws. For the plastic bans to be effective, the government needs to ensure that these regulations are upheld with incentives for compliance and strict penalties for violation.

At the same time, it is essential to explore and promote alternatives to plastic and incentivise them.

Support for the Informal Sector: The role of informal waste collectors cannot be ignored. The government must work to formalise this sector, offering training, safety equipment, and proper working conditions and wages to workers. This would not only improve recycling rates, but also address the social and economic inequalities faced by these workers.

Insufficient infrastructure: Bangladesh lacks the infrastructure necessary to process the vast amounts of plastic waste generated daily. More recycling plants, waste separation facilities, and advanced technologies are needed to manage plastic effectively.

Awareness and public engagement: Many citizens remain unaware of the environmental impact of plastic waste, and the ban on single-use plastics in super shops might be ignored or inadequately enforced. Public education campaigns are essential to encourage consumers to shift towards more sustainable practices.

Promote circular economy initiatives: Encouraging businesses to adopt circular economy principles—such as designing products for durability and recyclability—can reduce the overall amount of waste generated.

The ban on plastic bags in super shops is an important first step in Bangladesh's fight against plastic waste, but much more needs to be done. By formalising and supporting the informal recycling economy and investing in recycling infrastructure, and implementing the EPR framework, the country can take significant strides toward a more sustainable future.

The fight against plastic pollution requires collective action from government, industry, and citizens alike, ensuring that Bangladesh remains not only a resilient nation, but also a responsible steward of its environment.

As the sun sets, Karim gazes at the pile of plastic he had gathered, his small hands aching from the day's labour. But in that quiet moment, he dared to imagine a different future—one where he wouldn't need to scavenge the streets for plastic. A future where his city had clean, organised waste systems, where recycling was efficient and sustainable, and where he, instead of picking up trash, could be in a classroom learning about science and the environment.

If we act now to build that future, boys like Karim will no longer need to clean up our mistakes but instead grow up in a world where sustainability is the norm, not the exception.

Sketch: TBS

Professor Melita Mehjabeen is a Professor at IBA, Dhaka University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.