Transport lock installed for fuel loading, unloading at Rooppur Power Plant

Installation of the transport lock in the Power Unit 1 of the reactor building of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project has been completed.

The lock will be used for the loading of nuclear fuel and its unloading at the power plant reads a press release.

The transport lock is 12.7m in length and 10m in width, and it weighs 235 tonnes. It is one of the biggest pieces of equipment on the project in terms of dimension.

After the NPP start-up, fuel simulators will be delivered through the lock, and it will ensure full maintenance of the reactor.

"Installation of the transport lock in the design position is an important stage for the completion of civil works in the reactor compartment building," said ASE Vice President and Director of the Rooppur NPP Construction Project Alexei Deriy.

Further work on the assembly and adjustment of the transport lock will be carried out after the jacketing of the Power Unit 1 dome.

Rooppur NPP equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400MW is being constructed under the Russian design.

VVER 1200 is an evolutionary generation III+ design that fully complies with all the international safety requirements.

The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the general contractor, added the release.