Summit to set up 3rd floating LNG terminal at Moheshkhali

BSS
14 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 05:25 pm

Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected
Picture used on representational purpose. Photo: Collected

The government today approved a proposal in principle for awarding Summit Oil and Shipping Company Limited the work of setting up the 3rd floating LNG terminal at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar.

The floating LNG terminal would have a capacity of dealing with 600 MMCF LNG per day.

The approval came from the 13th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the meeting also approved three proposals in principle from the Ministry of Industries and one proposal in principle from the Health Services Division.

He informed that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries in three separate proposals would procure 3.90 lakh metric tons of urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under G to G agreement for the current fiscal year (FY24), another 4.80 lakh metric tons of urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under G to G agreement for the current fiscal year and another consignment of urea fertilizer from SABIC, Agri-Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia also under G to G agreement for the current fiscal year.
 
Mahbub said following a proposal from the Health Services Division, Community Based Health Care Authority (CBHC) would procure 27 types of medicines under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Essential Drugs Company Limited for some 14,200 community clinics.

Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd / LNG Terminal 

