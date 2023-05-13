Cyclone Mocha: Gas supply from two floating LNG terminals suspended

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 09:26 am

Representational image
Representational image

Authorities have decided to suspend gas supply from two floating LNG terminals in Moheshkhali due to the incoming cyclonic storm Mocha.

Gas supply was snapped at 11pm on Friday (May 12) but will resume at the earliest considering the storm situation, reads a Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources press release.

As a result, Gas-powered power plants in Chittagong, Meghnaghat, Haripur, and Siddhirganj areas may remain closed or operate partially.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid regretted the temporary inconvenience.

He said that gas and power supply in the region will become normal very soon.

