Second batch of uranium reaches Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna. Photo taken on Wednesday (4 October). Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The second consignment of uranium from Russia reached the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna on Friday (6 october).

The transport of the radioactive nuclear fuel was conducted following all necessary safety and security measures, media reports say.

The Russian Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is building the 2,400MW power plant, and its first unit, with a 1,200MW capacity, is set to be operational next year.

Earlier, the first shipment of uranium arrived in Bangladesh on 28 September.

The uranium was officially handed over to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant authorities on Thursday (5 October) afternoon by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the handover ceremony virtually.

The second shipment arrived in Dhaka on a special plane on Thursday at 11:40am at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Five more consignments of uranium will arrive in the country in phases.

After the first seven shipments, nuclear fuel will continue to arrive in phases. Each shipment will contain 12 bundles. Each bundle weighs 7.5 kilogrammes.