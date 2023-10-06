Second batch of uranium reaches Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Energy

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Second batch of uranium reaches Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 06:09 pm
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna. Photo taken on Wednesday (4 October). Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna. Photo taken on Wednesday (4 October). Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The second consignment of uranium from Russia reached the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna on Friday (6 october).

The transport of the radioactive nuclear fuel was conducted following all necessary safety and security measures, media reports say.

The Russian Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is building the 2,400MW power plant, and its first unit, with a 1,200MW capacity, is set to be operational next year.

Earlier, the first shipment of uranium arrived in Bangladesh on 28 September.

The uranium was officially handed over to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant authorities on Thursday (5 October) afternoon by Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the handover ceremony virtually.

The second shipment arrived in Dhaka on a special plane on Thursday at 11:40am at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Five more consignments of uranium will arrive in the country in phases. 

After the first seven shipments, nuclear fuel will continue to arrive in phases. Each shipment will contain 12 bundles. Each bundle weighs 7.5 kilogrammes.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / pabna / Uranium / Rooppur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

10h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

40m | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

23h | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

45m | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment