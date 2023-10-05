Rooppur power plant is another step towards Smart Bangladesh: PM

Reiterating to build the country as "Smart Bangladesh", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is another step in building smart Bangladesh, reports BSS.



"Bangladesh will be turned into a smart country in future, and the nuclear power plant is another step towards building that Smart Bangladesh," she said at the RNPP Graduation Ceremony at the plant site in Ishwardi, Pabna, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.



Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the ceremony virtually from Kremlin, Moscow.



Sheikh Hasina said the design and construction of the plant is being carried out keeping in mind that the nuclear power plant is not damaged during any kind of disaster.



In this connection, she also mentioned that the Russian Federation has promised to take back the spent fuel of the RNPP to their country.



"We've signed an agreement with the Russian Federation for the management of spent fuel. The Russian Federation will take this spent fuel back to their country," she added.



"We will use nuclear power to protect peace," said the Prime Minister, expressing her firm commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide and to the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), said, "Bangladesh is set to benefit from nuclear power. All compliances of Rooppur Nuclear Power plant with international standards have been ensured. Bangladesh is getting the certificate by ensuring all types of safety and security."

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said, "We managed to achieve this [the power plant] after many days of hard work. Construction of the first unit is almost complete. The reactor of the first unit will be commissioned by the end of next year. We have ensured all security. The manpower of Bangladesh is being trained and made suitable to manage the plant."

He added that some 23,000 people, of whom 18,000 are Bangladeshi nationals, are working at the plant. The rest are Russian experts.

The Rosatom DG continued that once completed, the plant will create jobs for 20,000 people.

"The plant has a lifespan of 100 years, which will serve a few generations. Rosatom will always provide support to the plant."

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Ywafesh Osman said, "Rooppur is a well-known name in the world today. This has been possible due to the cooperation of Russia."

He thanked the Russian authorities concerned for their cooperation in completing the project on time.

"We've been waiting for this special moment for a long time. It is a celebration not only for the people of Pabna district but also for the entire nation. On 5 October, we received the fuel delivery certificate, which itself speaks about our achievements as a nation," the minister said, reports Russian media RT.