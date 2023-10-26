Restoring power in Cox’s Bazar turns toilsome after Hamoon havoc

A tree topples down bringing down with it electricity transmission lines amid Cyclone Hamoon in Cox's Bazar in 24 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Cyclone Hamoon that ripped through the coastline around Tuesday midnight is estimated to have affected around 5 lakh people, and destroyed over 38 thousand houses and scores of electric poles in Cox's Bazar, leaving the authorities toiling to restore electricity.

According to the district administration updates, as many as 174 powerlines of 33 kV and 180 of 11 kV under the Palli Bidyut Samity were damaged.

Additionally, 23 transformers were completely destroyed, 496 utility poles fell, and 1,838 metres of lines were snapped. As a result, 800 utility poles lost connectivity.

The cyclone fell countless trees, affecting the power supply process severely.

The majority of the district, including the town, was still grappling with the aftermath, with no return to normalcy in sight as of filing of this report Thursday afternoon. A desperate cry for water reverberated through the town while mobile phone networks remained intermittent.

Although the power supply partially resumed in some areas of Cox's Bazar town on Wednesday evening, a significant portion remained without electricity.

Maheshkhali, Chakaria, and Pekua upazilas were still without power supply.

At the same time, mobile phone network services remained erratic, adding to the woes of the affected residents.

Abdul Kader Gani, engineer of Cox's Bazar Power Division, noted that efforts had been made to restore electricity in some parts of Cox's Bazar city since Wednesday evening.

However, the process is plagued by various obstacles and complications, he said. "In some areas, power supply cannot be resumed due to the wide-range of destruction of trees and power lines."

Due to the persistent power outage, the tourist town was facing a severe water crisis. In various parts, including Lal Dighee, Peshkarpara, Noorpara, Badarmokam, Tekpara, Pahartali, and Mojaher Para, residents are desperately in need of water.

People have resorted to buying bottled water, but essential water supplies could not be restored until Thursday evening.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman visited the affected areas, including Kutubdia Para, Samitipara, Nuniyarchhara, and the Khurushkul unions of Cox's Bazar. He mentioned that the scale of destruction was much more extensive than initially anticipated.

The government is committed to assisting affected people and has requested necessary support through the district commissioner.

"Efforts are on to recover from this devastating cyclone and it may take additional time before normalcy is fully restored to the region," said the state minister.