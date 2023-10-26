Restoring power in Cox’s Bazar turns toilsome after Hamoon havoc

Energy

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

Restoring power in Cox’s Bazar turns toilsome after Hamoon havoc

Electricity outage causes severe water crisis in tourist town 

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 10:08 pm
A tree topples down bringing down with it electricity transmission lines amid Cyclone Hamoon in Cox&#039;s Bazar in 24 October 2023. Photo: TBS
A tree topples down bringing down with it electricity transmission lines amid Cyclone Hamoon in Cox's Bazar in 24 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Cyclone Hamoon that ripped through the coastline around Tuesday midnight is estimated to have affected around 5 lakh people, and destroyed over 38 thousand houses and scores of electric poles in Cox's Bazar, leaving the authorities toiling to restore electricity.

According to the district administration updates, as many as 174 powerlines of 33 kV and 180 of 11 kV under the Palli Bidyut Samity were damaged. 

Additionally, 23 transformers were completely destroyed, 496 utility poles fell, and 1,838 metres of lines were snapped. As a result, 800 utility poles lost connectivity.

The cyclone fell countless trees, affecting the power supply process severely. 

The majority of the district, including the town, was still grappling with the aftermath, with no return to normalcy in sight as of filing of this report Thursday afternoon. A desperate cry for water reverberated through the town while mobile phone networks remained intermittent.

Although the power supply partially resumed in some areas of Cox's Bazar town on Wednesday evening, a significant portion remained without electricity. 

Maheshkhali, Chakaria, and Pekua upazilas were still without power supply.

At the same time, mobile phone network services remained erratic, adding to the woes of the affected residents.

Abdul Kader Gani, engineer of Cox's Bazar Power Division, noted that efforts had been made to restore electricity in some parts of Cox's Bazar city since Wednesday evening. 

However, the process is plagued by various obstacles and complications, he said. "In some areas, power supply cannot be resumed due to the wide-range of destruction of trees and power lines."

Due to the persistent power outage, the tourist town was facing a severe water crisis. In various parts, including Lal Dighee, Peshkarpara, Noorpara, Badarmokam, Tekpara, Pahartali, and Mojaher Para, residents are desperately in need of water. 

People have resorted to buying bottled water, but essential water supplies could not be restored until Thursday evening.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman visited the affected areas, including Kutubdia Para, Samitipara, Nuniyarchhara, and the Khurushkul unions of Cox's Bazar. He mentioned that the scale of destruction was much more extensive than initially anticipated. 

The government is committed to assisting affected people and has requested necessary support through the district commissioner.

"Efforts are on to recover from this devastating cyclone and it may take additional time before normalcy is fully restored to the region," said the state minister.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cox's Bazar / Cyclone Hamoon / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

3h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy