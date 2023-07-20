Report on power sect: Former IMED chief suspended days after being made OSD

Energy

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

Report on power sect: Former IMED chief suspended days after being made OSD

Earlier, former IMED Director (Deputy Secretary) Mohammad Mahidur Rahman, another OSD, who prepared the research report, was suspended on 18 July. 

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:41 pm
Report on power sect: Former IMED chief suspended days after being made OSD

The government has suspended SM Hamidul Haque, former chief (additional secretary) of the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry, on charges of misconduct.

Hamidul, who is currently an officer on special duty (OSD), has been suspended in accordance with the Employee Discipline and Appeal Rules-2018, according to a public administration ministry notice, signed by the Senior Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, notification of the ministry dated 20 July.

He is the second former IMED official, involved with preparing a IMED research report on the progress of implementing power sector projects in Bangladesh, to be suspended in recent days. Hamidul was an advisor in preparing the report.

Earlier, former IMED Director (Deputy Secretary) Mohammad Mahidur Rahman, another OSD, who prepared the research report, was suspended, 

The research report, published at the end of the last month, criticised the power sector's capacity charge and provisions for indemnity and recommended reforms in these areas.

The Business Standard on 7 July 2023 published two reports titled "End power sector's capacity charge, repeal indemnity law: Monitoring body" and "Corruption behind unfit foreign firms getting power project: Report," which were based on the "Research Report on Implementation Progress of Projects in Power Sector" published on the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division's website.

After that, when more reports based on the IMED's research were published in various media, the authorities concerned faced heavy criticism.

Amid the heavy criticism, the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division first removed the research report from its website on Saturday morning and republished it on the website the same day, excluding the critical parts.

The organisation has also sent rejoinders to various media outlets, including TBS, regarding the reports, saying that some of the issues mentioned in the research report were not their opinion.

In addition to the suspended deputy secretary, IMED Director General (Additional Secretary) SM Hamidul Haque was the advisor on the research.

The additional secretary was also made OSD on 16 July.

Bangladesh / Top News

energy / IMED / power sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

5h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

12h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

13h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

3h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

7h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

13h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers