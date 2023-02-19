Radiation from Dhaka mobile towers far below harmful level: BTRC

The electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emitted by mobile phone towers and mobile handsets in the capital was found to be in a much better condition than the international standard.

Hence, the existing radiation level is neither harmful to public health nor to the environment, according to findings of the latest survey conducted by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Shyam Sunder Sikder, chairman at BTRC told The Business Standard (TBS), "People's fear about mobile tower radiation is nothing but a misconception as we have found nothing harmful yet in our time-to-time surveys."

Excessive exposure to EMF (an electric and magnetic force) may increase the risk of Leukemia, cancer, brain tumours and other health problems, which often makes residents in the capital worried when mobile operators intend to roll out new towers in order to improve the quality of service.

But after conducting the field survey in 30 spots in 12 areas of Dhaka from the last week of November 2022 to the third week of January this year, the telecom regulator found the radiation emitted by towers of different mobile operators is well within the limit.

"Radiation in the measured areas was found better than the international standard. So, general people have nothing to worry about," said the BTRC chief.

As per the standard of the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the safety limit of EMF exposure is 2.106 milliwatts per meter square (mW/m2).

The field level survey in Agargaon, Tejgaon, Parliament Building area, Adabor, Mohammadpur, Gulshan, Banani, Rampura, Khilgaon, Badda and Bangladesh Secretariat found that the radiation level is below 0.5 mW/m2.

There are several misconceptions that are running rife among people that radiation from cell towers causes infertility in men, birth defects and cancer, without strong medical or scientific proof.

Last October, The Business Standard reported that misconception severely held back mobile operators from building new cell towers in Dhaka and other parts of the country and mobile users are becoming real sufferers.

Industry insiders said mobile operators need 500 additional towers (base transceiver stations) across the capital to provide high quality service to customers.