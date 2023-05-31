Necessary policies, infrastructures can ensure safe use of LPG in industries: LPG operators

Energy

UNB
31 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

Necessary policies, infrastructures can ensure safe use of LPG in industries: LPG operators

UNB
31 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:43 pm
Necessary policies, infrastructures can ensure safe use of LPG in industries: LPG operators

The LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) has urged the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to frame a safety policy in coordination with other regulators to ensure the use of LPG in industries.

"There is huge scope for use of LPG in industries across the country. But it needs necessary policies and infrastructures to ensure the safe use of LPG," said LOAB President Azam J Chowdhury while addressing a seminar at Asia Regional Conference of World LPG Association at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Wednesday (31 May).

He said there is a Department of Explosives in the country but it runs with limited manpower.

"It needs to be expanded with adequate and efficient manpower and make its presence across the country," he added.

He also said LPG operators need a conducive environment to sustain their businesses.

The seminar was also addressed by BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin and former director general of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Brig Gen (Retd) Engineer Ali Ahmed Khan.

In another session of the seminar, Bangladesh LPG Auto-gas Station Owners Association has demanded business-friendly policy support to expand the auto gas industry as a green fuel.

"The government is talking about promoting environment-friendly energy, but the auto gas entrepreneurs are facing bureaucratic complications to get LPG filling station licenses," Mohammad Serajul Mawla, president of the association, told the seminar.

Making a keynote presentation, he said there are 800 auto gas stations across the country whose monthly consumption is about 12,000 tonnes while another 200 new stations are under construction.

The business leader urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to review the existing 7.5% value added tax (VAT) on auto gas considering the government's commitment to promote the environment-friendly fuel like LPG.

"Use of LPG in the transport sector is environment-friendly which could reduce the wastage of natural gas," he said adding, at present, LPG is being used as fuel in around 1,00,00 private cars, microbuses and three-wheelers across the country.

"Government and private sector initiatives are needed to establish LPG auto gas as an environment-friendly fuel. And in this regard Auto-gas Association wants to work together with the government," Mawla said.

Among others, World LPG Association Managing Director James Rockall, Director David Taylor and Bangladesh Auto-gas Association Secretary General Hasin Parvez were present at the seminar.

Top News

LOAB / LPG operators / LPG / Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

42m | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

10h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

2h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

2h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria