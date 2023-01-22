JS body for being frugal in usage of power

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today recommended the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) to ensure cutback in power usage along with well-organized use of the electricity during pick hours.

The committee also recommended the BREB to encourage consumers for using electricity during the off-pick hours and take initiative for building awareness among consumers about load-shedding.

Chairman of the committee Wasika Ayesha Khan presided over the meeting, while its members Nasrul Hamid, also state minister of the ministry, Md Nurul Islam Talukder, Md Nuruzzaman Biswas, Khaleda Khanam and Nargis Rahman joined the meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The standing committee suggested opening hotline to receive complaints from consumers.

It recommended the rural electrification board to ensure transparency to select contactors for doing activities of the monitoring cell, changing overloaded transformers, constructing distribution line, replacing electric poles and up gradation of BERB's activities.

The JS body also made directives to the BREB for installation of rooftop solar at railway stations alongside expansion of the renewable energy.

During the meeting, power secretary Md Habibur Rahman and other officials concerned were present.