Ghorashal power plant’s unit 5 resumes production after 7 days

Unit 5 of Ghorashal power plant resumed power general on Monday after seven days of suspension since the national power grid failure on 4 October.

Mohammad Zahurul Islam, chief engineer of Ghorashal power plant, told The Business Standard that power generation resumed at the unit this evening.

"Unit 5 started generating power to the national grid from 6.33 pm. We will add 110-megawatt power from this unit to the national grid today," he said.

Earlier on 4 October, power generation at units 4 and 5 of the Ghorashal power plant was halted when the national grid failed. Later, production at unit 4 resumed that day.

Out of three units, unit 7 has been closed for maintenance since 19 September.

