Ghorashal power plant’s unit 5 resumes production after 7 days

Energy

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:45 pm

Related News

Ghorashal power plant’s unit 5 resumes production after 7 days

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:45 pm
Ghorashal Power Plant/ UNB file photo
Ghorashal Power Plant/ UNB file photo

Unit 5 of Ghorashal power plant resumed power general on Monday after seven days of suspension since the national power grid failure on 4 October. 

Mohammad Zahurul Islam, chief engineer of Ghorashal power plant, told The Business Standard that power generation resumed at the unit this evening. 

"Unit 5 started generating power to the national grid from 6.33 pm. We will add 110-megawatt power from this unit to the national grid today," he said.

Earlier on 4 October, power generation at units 4 and 5 of the Ghorashal power plant was halted when the national grid failed. Later, production at unit 4 resumed that day.

Out of three units, unit 7 has been closed for maintenance since 19 September. 
 

Top News

Ghorashal Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

3h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

4h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

4h | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows