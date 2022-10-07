Power generation at unit 5 of Ghorashal power plant halted since national grid failure

Power generation at unit 5 of Ghorashal power plant has remained suspended since the national power grid failure on 4 October.

Mohammad Zahurul Islam, chief engineer of Ghorashal power plant, said that the power plant was shut down following the national grid failure around 2pm.

Since the plant is powered by gas turbines, once it shuts down it takes about 72 hours to restart.

Out of three units, No 7 has been closed for maintenance since 19 September and unit 4 remains operational. Before the grid disaster, units 4 and 5 were generating between 400 and 410 MW per day.

Zahurul said that they plan to restart the power plant next Monday. Once, the plant is restarted, power generation will resume after 7-8 hours and it will be connected to the national grid by evening, Zahurul said.