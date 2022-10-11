Power supply in Dhaka: Until Ghorashal working in full capacity, situation not to improve

Since the national power grid failure on 4 October, 2022, Ghorashal Power Station could not resume operation at total capacity, a top official of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), has said.

"Ghorashal Power Station may take one more week to resume electricity generation in full capacity," he said, wishing not to be named.

As per BPDB data, the country's power generation varies between 11,000MW and 12,000MW, following the national grid failure on 4 October – against a demand for about 14,000MW.

"As a result, we have to resort to about 2,000MW of load shedding to manage the situation," the BPDB official said.

He also noted that the power supply from Ghorashal station plays a significant role in meeting demands in Dhaka city.

"Until Ghorashal resumes operation in full swing, the power supply situation in Dhaka is unlikely to improve," he observed.