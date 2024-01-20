Gas supply resumes in parts of Chattogram

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:12 am

With no gas on the line, Chattogram city dwellers resorted to cooking in clay ovens. The photo was captured from Oxygen Baluchara area in the city on Friday morning. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Gas supply has resumed in some parts of Chattogram after a mechanical failure at a floating LNG terminal paralysed gas supply to the entire port city. 

The floating LNG terminal in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali started supplying the liquefied natural gas through the pipelines around 4pm yesterday (19 January), and 230 million cubic feet have been supplied as of today (20 January) morning, said sources at Petrobangla and the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL).

"We expect to restore the entire city's gas supply by 3pm today," said Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited General Manager (Operation) Aminur Rahman.

Some residents in Chattogram reportedly started receiving gas, albeit at low pressure, since the morning and the situation is improving.

After the commencement of the gas supply from the terminal to the pipeline, the pressure gradually increases, enhancing the supply. The distribution agencies then deliver it to the customers. 

A terminal can typically supply up to 500 million cubic feet.

Earlier, a mechanical malfunction at an LNG terminal in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, disrupted gas supply to the entire Chattogram district.

The supply disruption hit the port city at around 3am yesterday. The flow began to gradually resume at 3pm in some areas. 

However, consumers reported low pressure in the supply.

