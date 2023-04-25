'Gas smell' issue reported in several Dhaka areas resolved, Titas Gas says

Titas Gas authorities today said that the "gas smell" issue reported last night in several Dhaka areas has been resolved.

"Our technical team resolved the problem by lowering the pressure in gas pipelines," Rashidul Alam, general manager of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, told UNB.

He said that the gas pressure was reduced at system control around 1am, which ultimately resolved the problem.

Earlier, residents of several areas including Moghbazar, Badda, Bashabo, Dhanmondi and Hazaribagh reported gas smells on the streets.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources last night urged people not to panic over reports of gas smells.

In a Facebook post on its verified page earlier today, the energy ministry said that due to gas not being supplied to factories during Eid, the gas pressure in transmission and distribution lines has increased which caused an "overflow" and the smell.